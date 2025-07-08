Major Rohit Bachwala gets Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card for helping woman deliver baby at rly stn

Army doctor Major Rohit Bachwala, who helped a woman deliver a baby at the Jhansi railway station after she went into a sudden labour, has got the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card for displaying utmost professional acumen along with courage, calmness and selfless commitment at a busy public place.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, on Monday shared details of the selfless act of Major Bachwala who was leaving for his hometown (Hyderabad) from Military Hospital, Jhansi. Despite having access to limited medical equipment, Major Bachwala on July 5 conducted an emergency delivery on the railway platform, using a towel, a knife and hair clips.

A post on X by the ADGPI, IHQ of MoD, wrote: "Honouring a selfless service beyond the call of Duty. #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, today commended Major Bachwala Rohit for demonstrating exceptional professional acumen and selfless commitment beyond the call of duty.

"On 5 July 2025, while proceeding on leave from Military Hospital Jhansi to his hometown Hyderabad, he was involved in a critical medical intervention that exemplified the highest standards of military service. At Jhansi Railway Station, he noticed a woman in visible distress near the lift area. She had fallen from a wheelchair and was in advanced labour."

The post mentioned that "displaying exemplary presence of mind and clinical skill, Major Rohit conducted an emergency delivery on the railway platform itself, using improvised resources including a towel, a knife and hair clips".

"The newborn was unresponsive at birth; however, he successfully resuscitated the infant. The mother later developed complications related to the placental delivery, which he managed effectively using available protective measures and clinical judgment. Both the mother and the newborn were stabilised under his care and subsequently transferred to a government medical facility for further management.

"Major Rohit's swift and decisive action, under non-clinical and resource-constrained circumstances, is a testament to his medical proficiency, composure under pressure, and unwavering commitment to the ethos of the Armed Forces," the post read.

On Monday, the DGAFMS -- the apex organisation of medical services of Armed forces -- wrote on X: "Maj #RohitBachwala, the Armed Forces Medical Services Officer who delivered a child on the platform of Jhansi Railway Station on 05 July 25 was awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card today for his devotion to duty. He was complimented by Surg VAdm Arti Sarin, #DGAFMS in the presence of two senior most Gynaecologists of Indian Armed Forces Surg VAdm Anupam Kapur and Lt Gen Bhupesh K Goyal in Delhi today."