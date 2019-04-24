Ride-hailing business major, Uber has announced the restructuring of its India's business. Uber's India operations will now report directly to Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty who is the incumbent Vice-president of the company. Coty heads Uber's company's Europe, middle east and Africa business from Amsterdam. Till now India's business reported to Asia Pacific region whose headquarter is based out of Singapore.

Financial newspaper, Business Standard reported that apart from his existing responsibilities, Coty will now oversee an integrated portfolio of the region which would include Asia Pacific's ride business with countries like India and South Asia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, New Zealand, and Australia. Earlier the Asia Pacific business of the company was headed by Amit Jain, who started Uber's business in India and headed its operations. He eventually went on to head the rides Asia Pacific business. With this decision, the Asia Pacific rides operations will be integrated with Coty's existing set of responsibilities.

Barney Harford, Chief Operational officer at Uber said "After four great years, Amit Jain will be leaving Uber at the end of May to take a well-deserved break. Amit has been instrumental in growing our rides business—first in India from launch to category leadership, and more recently across the Asia Pacific region. I'd like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in his future endeavors. I'm excited that Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, one of our most experienced leaders, will take responsibility for our Asia Pacific rides business in addition to his current role leading our rides teams across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa."

The step to integrating two regions under Coty's leadership has been taken to bring in more synergies in the ridership business. Uber's business in emerging market are although geographically different but their business model and operations are almost similar. Its Indian market and sub-Saharan Africa which include Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Tanzania have many similarities in business and products. The company has developed its products in one country and have successfully managed to launch the same in other countries. Notably, Uber Lite which was developed in Indian to counter the low-speed internet is now been launched in about 20 other countries which also include countries from the sub-Saharan region.