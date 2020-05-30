In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the centre has appointed new IAS officers for various posts at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The PMO has also added 11 non-IAS officers as joint secretaries in the third reshuffle of civil servants amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

As per the latest order issued by the appointments committee of the cabinet, the newly appointed IAS officers to the PMO include Meera Mohanty, C Sridhar, and S Gopalakrishnan. Here are the respective posts assigned to the new officers in the PMO.

S Gopalakrishnan

A 1991-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, S Gopalakrishnan has been appointed as additional secretary to the PMO. Gopalakrishnan is an electrical engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and a postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIM-B). He served as the additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, where he handles issues related to e-governance, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, startups and innovation.

C Sridhar

A Bihar-cadre IAS officer of the 2001 batch, C Sridhar has been appointed as joint secretary in the PMO. Sridhar is currently serving as a director in the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), the IAS training ground.

Meera Mohanty

A 2005-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Meera Mohanty has been appointed as a director in the PMO. She was serving as the Director in the Cabinet Secretariat as she assumes the designation in the PMO. Smita Sarangi, Deputy Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, has been transferred to Cabinet Secretariat in the same designation.

Here are some other changes in the appointment of civil servants.

A 1987-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Arun Singhal has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Singhal is currently Special Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Rajendra Kumar is appointed as the Additional Secretary in the IT Ministry, to fill in the position of Gopalakrishnan. Kumar was recently appointed as Director-General, Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Other changes include Subir Mallick was appointed as additional secretary and financial adviser for the Department of Agricultural Research and Education. He was serving as additional financial adviser and joint secretary in the Ministry of Defence (finance section).

Surendra Prasad Yadav, an Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer of the 1996 batch from the West Bengal cadre, has been appointed joint secretary in the Department of Defence Production.

Manish Tiwari of 1995 batch has been roped in for the post of joint secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Ateesh Kumar Singh has been appointed as joint secretary in the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME). Himabindu Mudumbai has been chosen to the Department of Revenue as joint secretary.

V Radha has been appointed as joint secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Ateesh Kumar Singh is now the joint secretary in the Internal Trade and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Anupam Mishra has been chosen as Joint Secretary, Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog, Vinod Kotwal as Member Secretary, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), and Vipin Kumar has been named Joint Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy.

Sunil Kumar and R Jaya have been appointed as joint secretaries in Department of Science and Technology and Ministry of Tribal Affairs, respectively. Roop Rashi has been roped in as Textile Commissioner, Mumbal under the Ministry of Textiles.