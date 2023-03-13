Ranbir Kapoor is on a promotional spree for his film – Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film has opened to mixed reviews but is doing a good business at the box office. Amid all this, few of Ranbir's comments have not gone down well with netizens. In an interview, the Kapoor boy called Alia "loud" and "vivacious".

Ranbir wants Raha to look like Alia, be like him

Ranbir also added that he hopes Raha takes his personality as it would be a daunting task to handle two such women at home. "I told Alia I hope she (Raha) looks like you. She will be a nicer-looking person if she looks like you. I hope she has my personality and not your personality, " he told NDTV Good Times.

Ranbir went on to call Alia "very loud personality...she talks a lot; she is very vivacious." The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor then went on to add, "Now I think two girls like this at home would be quite a daunting task for me. So, I hope Raha is quiet like me so we can handle Alia."

Social media unhappy with his comment

His comments have not gone down well with many on social media. "Ranbir is a man child, major red flag!" one user wrote. "I hate guys who do this to their wives. This low key mocking of their demeanour which they then pass on to the kids. Very common in Indian families," another user wrote.

"Lol its completely patriarchy based in kapoor family. And 90% of indian families," a social media user wrote. "That husband making wife joke in whatsApp waala vibes," another user wrote.