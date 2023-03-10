Ranbir Kapoor has blown the lid on what is that one thing that he tolerates about wife Alia Bhatt. A few days after calling her a better mother and then a better wife, Ranbir went on to add that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has some bad bathroom habits and he somehow manages to tolerate them.

Ranbir blows the lid

"The one which I tolerate (about Alia) is sometimes, not sometimes, her bathroom habits of throwing the towel somewhere and her makeup remover somewhere. I have OCD, so whenever she comes out of the bathroom, I can see a total mess. So that's what I tolerate about her," he told Bollywood Bubble.

"She has bad bathroom habits, but otherwise she is very organised," he added. In the same interview, Ranbir went on to add that he gives lot many kisses to his daughter before he goes to sleep. He also revealed that another thing he does before going off to sleep is taking his nasal drops.

Ranbir - the burping specialist

Ranbir Kapoor calls himself a hands-on dad and that comes across in several of his interviews. "A lot of people probably don't know this, especially those who don't have kids, that burping is a big thing when a baby is born, especially in the first few months. Every time the baby feeds, you have to burp the baby at least two times. And there is a technique to it, and I have really mastered that technique," he had revealed in another interview.