Ever since the COVID-19 hit the world, cybercrime have gone through the roof. Instances of using technology to defraud people have become a common occurrence. Even the hotspot of India's cybercrimes, the Jamtara belt have changed their ways to trick people using new methods. In an attempt to put an end to this nuisance, the Delhi Police launched Cyber Prahar to curb cybercrimes and busted a major racket on Tuesday.

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police busted a major online racket, while arresting 14 people from Jharkhand's Jamtara. The police revealed that these fraudsters used technology to their malicious advantage.

The arrested fraudsters are linked to 36 cases reported on the National Cybercrime Reporting portal from nine states. These fraudsters scammed people of nearly Rs 1.2 crore in the 36 cases reported against them. In fact, the police found that the gang regularly duped 4-5 people, Anyesh Roy, DCP, Delhi Police Cyber Cell told ANI.

The Delhi Police identified the fraudsters as Altaf Ansari alias 'Rockstar' & Gulam Ansari alias 'Master Ji'. Altaf is believed to have many callers under him while Ghulam specialises in making fake websites and pushes them through online ads.

How they scammed people of crores of rupees?

The arrested fraudsters used technology to dupe many people, stepping up from the older methods of calling victims randomly and asking for their bank details. These fraudsters would make fake websites and send bulk messages with short URLs.

The fraudsters would trick people into making UPI payments by impersonating themselves or using technology in the name of KYC or blocked accounts or even SIM cards. One of the masterminds, Altaf used to spend Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 to run ad campaigns on a daily basis, which gives a massive reach for their tempting schemes.

"Property worth ₹2 crore and SUV worth ₹20 lakh have been seized from the accused," said the Delhi Police.