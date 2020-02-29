Fire breaks out at an oil warehouse in Madhavaram area in Chennai on Saturday, Feb 29. 4 fire tenders were sent at the spot. According to sources, the warehouse was situated in the outskirts of the city.

A passerby, who was travelling through the adjacent road captured a short video. No details have been released by the authorities. The passerby can be heard saying, "This is a major fire!"

Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at an oil warehouse in Madhavaram area in Chennai. Four fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2J37BWHAFM — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

Last year in December 2019, similar fire incident occurred in Erukkenchery

A major fire broke out at a godown stocking chemical raw materials in Erukkenchery, within the city limits, in the early hours. The godown belongs to Sri Ganesh Colour company, which manufactures phenyl, soap powder and liquids used for cleaning toilets. It is located on GNT Road.

An electric short circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire. The sparks may have fallen on hydrogen peroxide and other chemicals stored and triggered the fire. No casualties were reported in the accident, said police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.