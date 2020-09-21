A fire broke out at the dedicated Sadguru COVID Hospital at Jagatpur in Odisha's Cuttack on Monday, said a fire official. While there was no loss of life in the incident, all the 127 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital have been evacuated safely, said fire service official Satyajit Mohanty.

Fire broke out at ICU block located on the 4th floor of the hospital

According to the Fire Services department, the fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) block located on the 4th floor of the hospital where 27 patients were undergoing treatment. Upon receiving information, the District Collector, Twin City Police Commissioner and the Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal

He said the patients have been shifted to other hospitals. Electric short circuit in a faulty air conditioner at the ICU is believed to be the reason behind the cause of the fire.

Anil Samal, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central) said a probe has been ordered into the fire mishap. A detailed inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire at the hospital, said Samal.

