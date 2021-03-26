As a part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Thursday, several IAS, IPS, IRS and other officers have now been assigned new roles and responsibilities. A total of 22 top bureaucrats have been appointed in different ministries. Here's a look at Thursday's reshuffle and the roles given to the officers.

With the new changes, senior bureaucrat Saurabh Garg has now been appointed the CEO of UIDAI. The 1991 batch IAS officer's appointment was confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in the rank and pay of additional secretary.

Other notable appointments include, Sanjeev Kumar, 1991-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, who is now the chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI); Arvind Shrivastava and P. Amudha for the role of additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and more.

Bureaucratic reshuffle: Full list

Take a detailed look at Thursday's bureaucratic reshuffle:

Talleen Kumar, IAS (WB:87), Chief Executive Officer, Government e-Marketplace Special Purpose Vehicle, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as Member Finance, Space Commission in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. The officer would also hold additional charge of Member Finance, Earth Commission and Atomic Energy Commission (with Headquarters at New Delhi).

Chandrashekhar Mohapatra, IES (86), Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance as Additional Secretary, GST Council Secretariat, Department Of Revenue.

Rohit Kumar Singh, IAS (RJ:89), presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia, IAS (JH:90), Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance as Director-General, Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

Saurabh Garg, IAS (OR:91), presently in the cadre, as Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India, in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

Rachna Shah, IAS (KL:91), Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, IAS (KL:90), presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat vice Rachna Shah, IAS (KL:91) upon her appointment as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce.

Shashi Ranjan Kumar, IAS (TR:92), presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Textiles.

Deepti Umashankar, IAS (HY:93), presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary in the Department.

Sukriti Likhi, IAS (HY:93), Additional Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises as Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Steel.

Sanjeev Kumar, IAS (MH:93), presently in the cadre, as Chairman, Airports Authority of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

Prashant Kumar Singh, IAS (MN:93), presently in the cadre, as Chief Executive Officer, Government e-Marketplace Special Purpose Vehicle, Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary vice Talleen Kumar, IAS (WB:87) upon his appointment as Member Finance, Space Commission.

Surendra Kumar Bagde, IAS (MH:93), presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Richa Sharma, IAS (CG:94), Joint Secretary, Ministry Of Environment, Forest & Climate Change as Additional Secretary, Ministry Of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Vivek Aggarwal, IAS (MP:94), Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare as Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, IAS (OR:94), presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. The officer will also hold the additional charge of the post of Chairman, National Council for Teacher Education.

Nidhi Chhibber, IAS (CG:94), Joint Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry Of Defence as Additional Secretary, Department Of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises vice Sukriti Likhi, IAS (HY:93) upon her appointment as Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Steel.

Sanjay Lohiya, IAS (AM:94), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines.

Leena Johri, IAS (UP:94), Joint Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development, as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry Of Rural Development.

Partha Sarthi Sensharma, IAS (UP:94), Joint Secretary, Department Of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Culture by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary in the Ministry.

Atish Chandra, IAS (BH:94), Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare as Chairman & Managing Director, Food Corporation of India in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

Amar Nath, IAS (UT:94), Joint Secretary, Ministry Petroleum & Natural Gas as Additional Secretary, Ministry Petroleum & Natural Gas.

The ACC has also approved in-situ upgradation of the following officers to the level of Additional Secretary, as a measure personal to the officer, by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them:

Prasanta Kumar Swain, IPoS:87, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare as Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmer•s Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Sundeep Kumar Nayak, IAS (JK:88), Managing Director, National Cooperative Development Corporation, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare as Managing Director, National Cooperative Development Corporation, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

Anil Kumar Agarwal, IPS (UP:88), Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Ram K Khandelwal, IAS (BH:89), Joint Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs as Additional Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Alok Saxena, IPoS:89, Joint Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare as Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Rajinder Kumar Kashyap, IPoS:89, Joint Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice as Additional Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry Of Law and Justice.

Vandita Kaul, IPoS:89, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance as Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

Ruchika Chaudhry, IRS (IT:90), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Steel.

Sanjay Prasad, IRS (IT:90), Joint Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance as Additional Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry Of Finance.

Sandip Pradhan, IRS (IT:90), Director General, Sports Authority of India, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as Director General, Sports Authority of India, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

Praveen Vashista, IPS (BH:91), Joint Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs as Additional Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Suchindra Misra, IDAS:92, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance as Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

Anuradha Thakur, IAS (HP:94), Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

Rajesh Agarwal, IAS (MN:94), Executive Director, India Trade Promotion Organization, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as Executive Director, India Trade Promotion Organization, Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

Arvind Shrivastava, IAS (KN:94), Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister's Office.

P. Amudha, IAS (TN:94), Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister's Office.

Vennecaganti Radha, IAS (MH:94), Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry as Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion Of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Vikas Sheet, IAS (CG:94), Joint Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare as Additional Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Piyush Goyal, IAS (NL:94), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.