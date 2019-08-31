In a major cheer for Modi-led BJP government's 'Make in India 'campaign, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's (HAL)-made Dornier 228 can now be utilised for commercial regional flights across Europe. European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has accepted DGCA certification for this plane that is being manufactured at HAL's manufacturing facility in Kanpur. Notably, this is the first instance where an Indian manufactured aircraft will be used for commercial flights across Europe.

As per a report in the Times of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given type certification (TC) for HAL manufactured Dornier 228 allowing the multi-purpose light transport aircraft to be used for civil flights by regional operators in India. DGCA chief Arun Kumar said, "Now the Dornier can be used for commercial use in Europe also. This is a big achievement for our make in India program." Here's all you need to know about India's Dornier 228.

What is Dornier 228?

The Dornier Do 228 is a twin-turboprop utility aircraft manufactured by a German company. In 1983, Hindustan Aeronautics had bought the production licence and manufactured 125 aircraft in its facility in Kanpur. It is a highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft with STOL (short take-off and landing) that allows the aircraft to operate from rough runways and in hot climates. The aircraft has a maximum cruise speed of 428 kmph and a range of 700 km.

Where it is being used?

The aircraft is being used for commuter transport, third level services and air-taxi operations, India navy and coast guard duties and maritime surveillance. Dornier's maritime surveillance and patrolling variants have been modified by HAL to cater to larger demand by the Navy, including surveillance radar, forward-looking infrared, electronic support measure, satellite communications, data links and Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) among other things. The aircraft was also supposed to be used heavily under the ude desh ka aam nagrik (UDAN) scheme but due to multiple issues, the aircraft had limited success in India.

Protects India's strategic interest

Last year, India gifted a Dornier aircraft to strategic Indian Ocean archipelago nation Seychelles and explore trilateral cooperation to protect its strategic interests. That was the second aircraft that was gifted in this region to protect India's strategic interest. Amid China's growing interests in the region, Indo-French-Seychelles trilateral cooperation could safeguard India's strategic interests in the key Indian Ocean country that is why