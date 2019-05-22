The series finale of Game of Thrones disappointed many fans of the hit TV show. But it looks likt the cast of the show might have some regrets of their own.

Arya Stark actor spoke to EW about her biggest regret for her character on the show. Maisie Williams said that it was not getting a season 8 scene with Cersei actress Lena Headey. The confrontation between Lena Headey's character, Cersei Lannister and Arya Stark was something the fans wanted to come true as well. Alas, that did not happen. Another reason fans were disappointed. The lacklustre final season was the weakest of the show and fans are angry that Game of Thrones ended on such a low note.

When Maisie was asked whether she was disappointed that Arya Stark never confronted Cersei Lannister in the final season of Game of Thrones, the actress admitted to being disappointed, at least at first.

"I just wanted to be on set with Lena again, she's good fun," Williams explained. "And I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too. Even up to the point when Cersei's with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], 'He's going to whip off his face [and reveal its Arya]' and they're both going to die. I thought that's what Arya's drive has been."

And from the ratings drop that the final episode suffered, fans share in her disappointment. However, the actress backtracked by saying that when she began to think more about her character's final season journey and embraced Arya's different, more hopeful direction.

Game of Thrones aired its final episode and said goodbye to its fans, so there isn't much that can be said or done at this point to placate the fans or the cast and crew for that matter. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be moving on to Star Wars next, which is another franchise that has deeply divided fans. We will just have to wait and see what the duo does for the famous franchise.