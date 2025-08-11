Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's 'War 2' release is right around the corner. And the dashing duo came together for a promotional event in Hyderabad recently. However, things didn't go as planned as Jr NTR lost his cool when fans kept interrupting him. The fans got over excited and weren't letting the superstar answer the questions. War 2 has Kiara Advani paired up opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Jr NTR loses cool

An angry Jr NTR then threatened to walk out of the promotional event. He sternly told the fans to keep their voice down and to not interrupt while he was talking. "Brother, shall I leave? Shall I leave? What did I tell you? Maintain silence when I speak or I will put the mic down and walk out of here," he said.

"It won't take me a second to keep the mic down and leave the stage. Shall I speak? Maintain silence," he further said. The fans were then seen calming down as the actor continued to thank YRF for hosting him. "I would like to thank the whole team of YRF for taking care of me and making me feel like home," he said.

Hrithik in awe of Taarak

Hrithik Roshan went on to praise Jr NTR at the event. He compared their journeys of being in the industry for 25 years. Hrithik further went on to say how he has not just observed Taarak but also learnt from him.

"I have learnt how to go into a shot 100% - not 99.99%, not 99.999, but 100%. Which is why when he comes out of a shot, there is no judgment on me. He will not even check the shot because he knows he has given everything to it. And I will apply that in my future films. Tarak, thank you for teaching me that," Hrithik quipped.