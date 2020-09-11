On World Suicide Prevention Day, actor Karanvir Bohra announced that he'd be starting an initiative to spread awareness on mental health and other vital issues.

Karanvir made an official announcement on Twitter saying: And I'm glad that @reenajabran and I started on a day like today #SuicidePreventionDay. I loved #KushalTandon so much. Wud like to mention #chetanhansraj & @MeetBrosHarmeet too,v thought of starting something like this & each of us r doing r bit4 a cause like #SuicideAwareness (sic)."

Look closely at the Tweet, KV mistakenly tagged Kushal Tandon, instead of tagging his close friend Kushal Punjabi, who died by suicide last year. After seeing the tweet, Kushal Tandon promptly responded to Karanvir Bohra's blunder.

Kushal Tandon was swift to correct Karanvir. Responding to his tweet, Tandon wrote, "main Zinda hoon I am not dead," followed by an inverted smiling emoji.

main zinda hoon I am not dead ? https://t.co/F4fM5K76PJ — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 10, 2020

The actor was quick to apologise too. "Sorry, not #KushalTandon but #kushalpunjabi .....typo (sic)," read Karanvir's tweet.

Kushal didn't stop at Karanvir's apology. Pulling his leg, he tweeted: "Don't drink more... u have a baby comming on ur way (sic)."

Saaale ?? — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020

To which Karavir responded, 'saale' with a tongue-out emoji.

Not only did the celebs react to the series of fun tweets exchanged between Kushal Tandon and Karanvir Bohra. Netizens on Twitter had a field day too.

For the unversed, Kushal Punjabi, who has appeared in several films and television shows, died by suicide last year in December. The late actor is survived by his estranged wife Audrey Dolhen and son, Kian. He was facing family issues post his separation with Audrey. The police found a suicide note written in English. The suicide note stated that no one is responsible for his death. He has also mentioned about the distribution of his property among his family in the suicide note.

Meanwhile, Kushal Tandon is seen in Alt Balaji and Zee 5's show Beebaakee.