On World Suicide Prevention Day, actor Karanvir Bohra announced that he'd be starting an initiative to spread awareness on mental health and other vital issues.
Karanvir made an official announcement on Twitter saying: And I'm glad that @reenajabran and I started on a day like today #SuicidePreventionDay. I loved #KushalTandon so much. Wud like to mention #chetanhansraj & @MeetBrosHarmeet too,v thought of starting something like this & each of us r doing r bit4 a cause like #SuicideAwareness (sic)."
Blunder he made while tweeting.
Look closely at the Tweet, KV mistakenly tagged Kushal Tandon, instead of tagging his close friend Kushal Punjabi, who died by suicide last year. After seeing the tweet, Kushal Tandon promptly responded to Karanvir Bohra's blunder.
Kushal Tandon's response
Kushal Tandon was swift to correct Karanvir. Responding to his tweet, Tandon wrote, "main Zinda hoon I am not dead," followed by an inverted smiling emoji.
Apology by Kushal Tandon
main zinda hoon I am not dead ? https://t.co/F4fM5K76PJ— KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 10, 2020
The actor was quick to apologise too. "Sorry, not #KushalTandon but #kushalpunjabi .....typo (sic)," read Karanvir's tweet.
Kushal didn't stop at Karanvir's apology. Pulling his leg, he tweeted: "Don't drink more... u have a baby comming on ur way (sic)."
Saaale ??— Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020
To which Karavir responded, 'saale' with a tongue-out emoji.
Sorry not #KushalTandon but #kushalpunjabi .....typo— Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020
Twitter reacts
Not only did the celebs react to the series of fun tweets exchanged between Kushal Tandon and Karanvir Bohra. Netizens on Twitter had a field day too.
Kamino..... @Thearjunbijlani@KushalT2803 @nikitindheer— Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020
bakshdo mujhe .... I'VE SAID SORRY ???? IT WAS A TYPO https://t.co/cp5ds5qAcZ
Sorry sorry bro, it was a typo...I love you too and you know that ???— Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020
That @nikitindheer is the chingari, I'm sure he sent it to you ? https://t.co/490goYvabR
September 10, 2020
Kushal to @KVBohra ?? pic.twitter.com/uq9LQU6b15— Sidheart (@Sid_fan_girl) September 10, 2020
This is like - main postman hoon! Wish you very long life Kushal— Akanksha (@Aks08nov) September 11, 2020
God bless you with long life and happiness ♥️— Praggya (@Iwant_A_newname) September 11, 2020
Ask him to please delete it
September 10, 2020
???? pic.twitter.com/Cp788TOost— Zo? (@ZO_sanafan) September 10, 2020
Check out some hilarious tweets below.
For the unversed, Kushal Punjabi, who has appeared in several films and television shows, died by suicide last year in December. The late actor is survived by his estranged wife Audrey Dolhen and son, Kian. He was facing family issues post his separation with Audrey. The police found a suicide note written in English. The suicide note stated that no one is responsible for his death. He has also mentioned about the distribution of his property among his family in the suicide note.
Meanwhile, Kushal Tandon is seen in Alt Balaji and Zee 5's show Beebaakee.