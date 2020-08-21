Model turned actor Kushal Tandon is known for his portrayal in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, he then wowed us with his acting prowess in shows like Beyhadh and HUM. In 2013, the handsome hunk participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 7. The prolific actor charmed us with his intense looks and soulful romance in music videos.

His recently released music, Reh Jaunga Main' is based on a true story about the Pulwama incident releases today. The song is a tribute to the couples and families of those 40 jawans who were killed in the incident last year.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Kushal Tandon spoke at length about his love for music, his role in Alt Balaji's Bebaakee, and whether he believes in love.

Excerpts from the Interview:

About the music video 'Reh Jaunga Main'

I was shooting for the show 'Bebakee' when Rajiv called me to be part of the song. The moment I heard the song, 'Reh Jaunga Main' I literally got goosebumps and decided to be part of the song.

Why delay in signing the second song?

After the success of Zaroori Tha, I got a lot of offers to be part of a music video, but none of the videos matched the level and charm of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Saab's, that's why I didn't take up any video.

What kind of music do you like?

I like all kinds of music from jazz to Moroccan to 90's Bollywood songs, to English. I love to listen to all genres of music. And I don't have a playlist.

Why Bebaakee

When Ekta ma'am approached me for the role she said that 'Only two people relate to Bebaakee, you and I and I was like is it a compliment or what'? (Laughs). I am seventy per cent similar to my Sufiyaan.

How has your journey been in the industry?

Every six months a person changes, the way I was in Bigg Boss I am not, I was 28 then and now I am 35. Yes, I have matured as a person. As far as acting is concerned the audience would know better. As a person, you always grow in a good way. The child in me is always there and will always be there however mature I get. My journey has been good, and I have no regrets whatsoever, I did a few shows, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain was my first show, then came Bigg Boss which was a reality show, I wanted to be part of it for money and fame, then I did Beyhadh, then web series Hum and so on. I didn't run on the mill for any work. 1 saal mein Ek project, I did things on my pace. I opened a restaurant as well. So all of you, I had my share of ups and downs and that's part and parcel fo life.

His role in the show Bekaakee

Sufiyaan is a guy who has created a wall around him and has trust issues with love. And this is because of his childhood and the background that he belongs to, his dad was flirtatious and was into girls. That's why Sufiyaan didn't let anyone rule his heart, and one fine day the wall breaks and he falls in love and the girl leaves him.

Does Kushal believe in love?