Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have begun the promotions of their upcoming film – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in full swing. The two recently promoted their trailer at the Juhu beach. Many questions were posed to them by the critics and media. Vicky also shared a funny incident from his marital life with Katrina Kaif.

Vicky revals being a miser

Referring to Katrina as 'madam', the Uri actor revealed that she wanted a new bar furniture that was almost the same as his signing amount. He revealed that after selecting a particular design, the Ek Tha Tiger sent it to him. Vicky revealed that since he is a big 'miser' in real life he was shocked to see the price. He then immediately told Katrina that he would stand with the tray in front of the guests but won't let this furniture come into their home.

The awkward question

Vicky and Sara's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke deals with a married couple and their decision to get divorced. A journalist at the event asked a ridiculously strange question to Vicky about whether he would get married again if he were to get divorced from Katrina. "Sir, shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hai, aise tede-mede sawaal puch rahe ho, bachcha hu, abhi bada toh hone do! Itna khatarnaak sawaal puch hai aapne, (I have to go home in the evening. What kind of twisted question is this. I am a kid, first let me grow up. That is such a dangerous question)," Vicky retorted.