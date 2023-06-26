Bollywood megastar completed 31 years in the industry An entire generation and the coming ones are smitten by his aura not just on-screen as well as off-screen. SRK's first film Deewana released in 1992 and since then there is no stopping the actor.

From scaring people with his evil side in Darr to making us fall in love and believe in love, no one does romance on-screen the way SRK does. He was a benchmark for what love stories are made of. Be it Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai or Veer Zara, SRK has always been the romantic hero.

After years of romancing on-screen in Pathaan, the actor shows his action avatar where he packed few punches, he did look into the actress's eyes and mouths romantic dialogues, but still, his ardent fans loved him for unleashing his action side.

And as SRK completes more than three decades and as his daughter Suhana is all grown up and taking her baby step in filmdom, SRK on a rainy Sunday evening once again gave a special surprise to his fans as he hosted yet another Ask SRK session.

A fan quipped, "Sir jawan teaser when?

Another one asked, "One thing which you will never forget from Deewana's Set? #asksrk@iamsrk."

SRK replied, "Working with Divyaji and Rajji."

Another fan asked, "For you, which is the proudest achievement you had in these 31 years?

He said, "Being able to entertain lots of people lots of times. That's it."

Another fan asked, "You have been always an inspiration sir, any motivational lines from you for the rest of the year sir? #ASKSRK."

He said, "Focus hard on work....love family even harder!"

A fan said, "How do you tackle negativity and manage your way towards success? #AskSRK."

He said, " Negativity & Positivity have the simplest two terms to get over. Sorry, you didn't like wot I do...thank u for appreciating what I do. And then move on don't dwell on either."

Shah Rukh Khan is a chain smoker, and this is known to all his fans. During the Ask SRK session that the superstar held to celebrate 31 years in Bollywood, a fan asked if he could someday get to smoke with the 'Pathan' star. He asked, "Sath me cigarette pine chaloge kya @iamsrk, sir ??? (sic)"

SRK said, "Main apni buri aadatein akele hi karta hoon!!"

A young fan asked, "You were the biggest when I was born and you are still the biggest when I'm an adult. King."

SRK at his wittiest best said, "Bas yunhi kat jayega safar saath chalne se...." (Life will go on...)

A fan asked, "You, being the most creative human, do you think the future of civilisation belongs to the creative minds and how do you define creativity? #AskSRK ♥️"

He concluded the session by saying he is going to discuss football with AbRam. Now going to discuss football with lil one. Suddenly have got time with him & I cannot miss that. Love u all and here's to another 31 years at the movies. Love u all for #AskSRK," wrote SRK.