'Mai apne pati ki pappi na lu toh kiski lu': Ankita CRIES as Vicky refuses to kiss her; latter calls him womaniser

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship is sailing on thin waters, especially during their stint inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

The couple have been fighting day-in-day out over trivial issues. Ankita wants attention and is unsecured as she wants Vicky to stay away from Mannara and on the other hand when Vicky keeps taunting her for being friendly with Munawar. The fight intensified when Vicky was talking to other housemates.

Ankita tells Vicky to wash the utensils

Ankita who isn't the captain of the house told Vicky to clean his utensils. This happened while Vicky was talking in the garden area with Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan. Ankita told him to clean the mess, but Vicky retaliated and said that she wasn't the captain of the house.

Ankita did not like the answer and said, "Yeh kaun sa tameez hota hai. ( Is this the way to talk)".

Vicky was then seen cleaning utensils and also saying 'chaar log ke samne mujhe kharab banate ho". ( You make a fool of me in front of four people).

Ankita then replied, "mujhe tere se baat nai karne..( I don't want to talk to you).. I am going from your life forever.."

Ankita calls Vicky womeniser. She then called his conversation with contestant Ayesha Khan 'cheap', when the two engaged in a fun banter.

Ankita calls Vicky womensier

It so happened that, Vicky Jain was seen lying down on the ground with Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya sitting on the sofa next to him. Ankita didn't like Vicky interacting with female contestants.

In another incident, Vicky Jain was seen sleeping beside Ayesha Khan dressed funnily and trying to fool around the businessman.

As Ayesha introduced herself as Dolly, Vicky asked her, 'kaha dolna hain aapko?'

The two conversed and Vicky asked him, "Main aapko lete huye kyase lagta hu? (How do I look like when I'm lying?)" To this, Ankita replied, "Tujhe vulgar batein hi karni hain? (Do you only want to speak vulgarly?)"

Ayesha jokingly flirted with Vicky and said, "It's very hot, darling." Vicky responded to her by saying, "Take it easy."

Ankita told Vicky, "This is completely inappropriate, please don't go too far.."

Despite her objections, Vicky persisted and asked Ayesha, "How do you feel when I hold you?"

Ankita told Vicky, "This is highly distasteful. How would it look if I said the same thing to a man? Please stop, Vicky, it's making a terrible impression.."

Ankita said, "It's going outside as you are a womaniser; you're flirting with people. Aap toh maze le rahe ho is cheez ke. Aapke ye image bahar jaa rahe hain. Aap toh ayese ho nahi na. (You're having fun in this. This is the image being portrayed outside, but you are not like this)."

Vicky refuses to kiss Ankita

Ankita tries to make things better with Vicky Jain. She got herself ready after a lazy day and showed her dress and makeup to Vicky. Ankita went to him while he was lying on the bed and kissed him on the cheek. When she tried to kiss the other cheek, Vicky politely asked her to stop because he wasn't comfortable.

Vicky said, "Please samajh le naa baat ko. Baar baar acha nahin lagta, Manku. Gussa bhi mat ho, samjah bhi le or bas smile kar de. Please bittu. (Please understand the matter, Manku. It doesn't feel good to explain again and again. Don't get angry; just understand and smile at me)."

Replying to him, Ankita said, "Mai apne pati ki pappi na lu toh kiski lu? Vicky tu toh nahi leta, mujhe toh lene de. (Am I not allowed to kiss my husband? Vicky, you don't kiss me, at least let me do)."

Vicky later said, "Lips pe kiss lena mujhe TV pe nahi acha lagta. (I don't like to be kissed on lips on TV)." Ankita further mentioned that she was about to kiss him on his cheeks and not on his lips.

The episodes of 'Bigg Boss 17' are currently airing on Colors TV and alternatively on the Jio Cinema app. The grand finale of the controversial reality TV show will be aired on January 28.