Leading SUV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday unveiled the 9-seater 'Bolero Neo+' in two variants -- the P4 and the P10, at a starting price of Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to the company, the P4 serves as the entry-level option, while the P10 represents a more premium trim.

"With the launch of the Bolero Neo+, we are offering a promise of durability, advanced features, and superior comfort that enriches the driving experience for every family and fleet owner alike," Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said in a statement.

The new vehicle boasts signature Bolero elements such as X-shaped bumpers, a front grille adorned with chrome inserts, and an X-shaped spare wheel cover, all complemented by side body cladding.

The Bolero Neo+ comes powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, equipped with Micro-Hybrid Technology for fuel efficiency and performance.

It also comes with advanced safety features such as an anti-lock braking system (ABS), dual airbags, child seats, engine immobiliser, and automatic door locks.

In addition, the new SUV features a 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system which includes Bluetooth, USB, and Aux connectivity. It is also equipped with front and rear power windows, armrests, and generous boot space, ensuring both comfort and practicality.

