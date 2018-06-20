After months of dilly-dallying, Mahindra & Mahindra has finally launched nine-seater version of the TUV300 SUV christened TUV300 Plus. With a price starting from Rs 9.47 lakh, the Mahindra TUV300 Plus is offered in three variant options -- P4, P6 and P8 -- and five exterior colour options -- Majestic Silver, Glacier white, Bold Black, Dynamo Red and Molten Orange.

Variant Price TUV300 Plus P4 Rs 9.47 lakh TUV300 Plus P6 Rs 9.83 lakh TUV300 Plus P8 Rs 10.86 lakh Ex-showroom Mumbai

Measuring 4,400mm in length, 1,835mm in width and 1,812mm in height, the TUV300 Plus is 403mm longer while the wheelbase is the same as the TUV300. The stretched section of the SUV is clearly visible between C-pillar and D-pillar. Slightly tweaked front bumper and the new wraparound taillights at the back are the only noticeable addition over the regular TUV300.

Mahindra claims the interiors are designed by Italian design house, Pininfarina and it features faux leather seats. The SUV comes loaded with 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment with GPS navigation, ECO mode and micro-hybrid technology, along with a brake energy regeneration system for better fuel efficiency. Other features include steering mounted audio and phone controls, a rear defogger along with wash and wipe, driver seat height adjuster, armrests for the front row, storage tray below the driver's seat and follow-me-home headlamps.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus draws power from a larger 2.2-litre mHawk120 diesel engine in place of regular TUV300's 1.5-litre engine. The mill in the TUV300 Plus churns out 120bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 280Nm of torque at 1,800-2,800rpm mated to a six-speed manual transmission.