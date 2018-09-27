Mahindra & Mahindra, the utility vehicle special among the carmakers in India boasts a range of SUV models in different sizes and price range. The entry-level model of the company, KUV100 launched in January 2016 was updated with a feature-packed NXT variant in October 2017. Emerging reports claim Mahindra will extend the options of KUV100 in new variants soon.

The new Mahindra KUV100 variants in question are the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) variant and an electric variant. The former will be launched soon while the electric variant is expected sometime in 2019 as the brand's first electric SUV.

A report in PTI claims Mahindra will offer the KUV100 with AMT gearbox in the diesel engine. The transmission is expected to be a four-speed unit sourced from Ricardo and is likely to offer 'creep' function while hill hold assist is not expected.

Apart from the automatic gearbox, the new variant will remain the same. The KUV100 diesel variants are powered by 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 engine that develops 77bhp and a peak torque of 190Nm. The petrol mill is the 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 engine tuned to churn out 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. Both the engines are offered with five-speed manual transmission as standard.

Mahindra eKUV100

Next year, Mahindra will bring in the electric version of the KUV100. The company has revealed the early prototype at the Auto Expo 2018 in February christened eKUV100. Mahindra eKUV100 was showcased with a 30kW motor and lithium-ion battery pack that also does duty in the eVerito. The eco-friendly powertrain offers a claimed range of 140km. The eKUV100 is expected to offer with fast charging and that will allow 80 percent of charging in less than an hour.

Mahindra's SUV onslaught

Mahindra is also working on revamping its portfolio with new utility vehicles. The company stepped into the premium MPV space with the Marazzo recently. Mahindra will soon launch a full-size SUV (codenamed Y400) and a new compact SUV (codenamed S201).