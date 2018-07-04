Despite being the SUV specialist of India, Mahindra & Mahindra has no presence in the premium SUV segment in the country. It is currently dominated by Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Mahindra, which seems to have realised this void has a new seven-seat premium SUV in the queue for festive season launch.

Mahindra has showcased the SUV at the Auto Expo 2018, interestingly, without a name. All we know that it will be a rebranded version of the G4 Rexton from Mahindra's South Korean subsidiary SsangYong.

Soon after the India debut, the unnamed SUV was spotted in the public, while being tested on Indian roads. A set of new spy shots have been circulating online that indicate developments for India launch is in full swing.

The Mahindra version of the Rexton will bear some changes in line with the DNA of the brand. These include toothy-grille upfront with a chrome finish and, obviously, Mahindra logo right at the centre. In addition, Mahindra has worked on the suspension, ride height and handling package of the new SUV to make it better suited for Indian roads.

Both the SsangYong Rexton and its Mahindra counterpart feature an unmistakable boxy design. The muscular bumpers and the newly designed wrap-around headlamps look modern while the black body claddings add to the off-road appeal. The prominent character lines on the side and the thick C-pillars cannot go unnoticed.

Inside the cabin, the SUV gets a premium dual-tone dashboard with black and brown finish. It also flaunts a 9.2-inch HD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch LCD instrument cluster, cooled seats, Nappa leather upholstery and a smart tailgate, among others.

The new Mahindra SUV is expected to draw power from a 2.2-litre diesel engine that develops 187hp of power and 420Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. It is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 28 to Rs 35 lakh.

What will the new SUV be called?

Multiple reports claim the SUV would be called either XUV700 or simply Mahindra Rexton. However, International Business Times, India learns that Mahindra will be using a new alphanumeric name for its new flagship SUV.

