Mahindra Auto clocks 1 lakh sales in Sept; festive Navratri SUV retails jump over 60 pc

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (M&M Limited), one of India's top automobile manufacturers, on Wednesday recorded overall auto sales of 1,00,298 vehicles in September -- a 16 per cent growth compared to the same month last year.

The company also reported a record surge in customer demand during the Navratri festive season, with SUV retails rising by more than 60 per cent and commercial vehicle retails growing by over 70 per cent in the first nine days of the festival.

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 56,233 units in the domestic market, a 10 per cent increase from last year, while total UV sales including exports reached 58,714 units.

The company's domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 26,728 units -- reflecting 18 per cent growth.

However, the company noted that SUV billing numbers in September were slightly impacted due to a shortage of trailers in the last 10 days of the month.

Commenting on the performance, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra's Automotive Division, said that the robust growth was supported by GST 2.0 and pent-up demand ahead of the festive season.

"In September, we achieved SUV sales of 56,233 units, a growth of 10 per cent and total vehicle sales of 1,00,298 units, a 16 per cent growth compared to the same month last year," he said.

"Thanks to strong festive demand, we witnessed over 60 per cent growth in SUV retails and over 70 per cent growth in CV retails during the first nine days of Navratri compared to last year," he added.

On the exports front, Mahindra shipped 4,320 vehicles in September, registering a 43 per cent jump year-on-year.

In the three-wheeler segment, including electric models, the company sold 13,017 units in the domestic market, posting 30 per cent growth.

