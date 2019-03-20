Actress Mahika Sharma, known for tv shows like Ramayana and FIR,opened up about receiving vulgar messages on Holi for working with adult film star Danny D.

Mahika said that sheis paying the price of working with adult star Danny D in the upcoming Bollywood movie "The Modern Culture".

Mahika spoke about an incident she faced on Holi this year. While talking she shared, "Social media is platform I feel which needs more safety. One should be asked for government identity before creating an account. So we can be more secured. I usually get messages from strangers asking me my rates for night. Not only me, I find such stupid comments on many actresses or models too. But this time I faced a real bad experience. Someone messaged me "Danny D ki pichkari se khelogi.. Indian k b try karo.."

Mahika has also urged people to be sure about women safety during Holi. She said, "Boys will touch but don't allow it in that way! You will have people touching you. It's a given. Although I cannot deny that it can and has been unsafe for women with boys thinking it's a free for all in the name of Holi, you have to remember that you are in power here. If you don't want to be touched or it crosses your boundaries – tell them to back off!"

Mahika Sharma had also earned the tittle of Miss Teen Northeast, India.