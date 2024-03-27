The clash of titans MS Dhoni-led CSK and Shubman Gill's GT match was indeed a thrilling match with both the teams who have won the first match of IPL battling it out against each other. Chennai Super Kings won the match against Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. Batting first Chennai made 206 in their 20 overs.

Apart from winning the game, fans saw MS Dhoni's age-defying dive,

Unbelievable he's 42: MS Dhoni's dives to pick up the catch during CSK vs GT; fans laud his fitness

The 42-year-old Dhoni who was behind the stumps made a full-length dive and picked up the catch with both hands, which was a third dismissal for Gujarat, who only managed 56 runs by then. Dhoni's effort left Gavaskar to go berserk on air as he exclaimed saying "The man!"

Mitchell, who was bowling his first over in the game, produced a peach of a delivery to Vijay Shankar that was pitched at good length and angled away from the Tamil Nadu batter.

Shankar unfortunately ended up nicking the ball, but it was all Dhoni who took the stunning catch.

The crowd inside the stadium cheered for Dhoni

??????? ??? ?



An excellent diving grab behind the stumps and the home crowd erupts in joy?



Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/n5AlXAw9Zg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2024

Chennai Super Kings showcased an exemplary display of batting prowess followed by a dominant bowling performance, clinching a commanding 53-run victory against the Gujarat Titans in their second IPL encounter on Tuesday.

ONE OF THE GREATEST CATCH BY A 42 YEAR OLD MS DHONI. ??pic.twitter.com/NQrDysnxoB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2024

In response, the Gujrat Titans managed merely 143 for 8.

CSK has won both matches but still, there are clips of MS Dhoni setting the field have gone viral.

Dhoni has stepped down as captain and now Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain. But several clips show Dhoni setting the field as well as Ruturaj.