Television's most loved couple, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, are reportedly heading for divorce after 15 years of marriage. According to a Hindustan Times report, the couple filed for divorce a few months ago, with the papers allegedly signed and finalized between July and August 2025. The report also mentioned that the custody of their kids has been decided.

After the news surfaced on Monday, several Instagram pages reposted the report along with various theories, fueling the divorce rumors once again. Amid the ongoing chatter, Mahhi Vij strongly reacted to the ongoing speculation. She commented on one of the Instagram posts, calling it a false narrative and warning that she would take legal action against those spreading misinformation.

The Instagram post claimed, "It's over? After 14 years of marriage, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are heading for a divorce. Sources confirmed that the papers were signed and finalised between July and August 2025. The custody of their three children has also been decided."

The post claimed Mahhi confirming that she has got divorced. A fake Twitter screengrab of Mahhi which read, "I am officially divorced as of 5 minutes ago. I know a lot of people say things like congratulations or view it as something to be celebrated, but to me, no matter the scenario, divorce will always be a sad thing. It takes away meaning to the words marriage and forever."

This post irked Mahhi, and she burst out in the comment section of the Instagram page.

The report further stated that "trust issues" were a significant reason behind the couple's strained relationship. They were last seen together publicly at their daughter Tara's birthday party in August. Mahhi had previously spoken about how society often views single mothers and divorces differently, saying that people expect drama or blame games, but she urged everyone to "just live and let live."

Mahhi's comment on the viral post read, "Don't post false narratives. I'll take legal action against this."

This isn't the first time Jay and Mahhi's separation rumors have made headlines. Similar reports had surfaced in July, but back then, Mahhi made it clear that she didn't feel the need to issue any clarification.

In recent months, both have kept a low profile on social media, mostly sharing posts about their daughter Tara rather than family moments.

About Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot in 2011 and are proud parents to three children, daughter Tara (born in 2019) and foster kids Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in in 2017.