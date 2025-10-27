Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij headed for divorce? couple living separately amid 'Trust Issues'

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, one of the most loved couples in the Indian television industry, often take to social media to share glimpses of their personal life—whether through Instagram reels or vlogs. However, for the past few months, reports have suggested that all is not well between the two. The couple haven't been seen together at events or featured in each other's vlogs.

There have been reports claiming that Mahhi and Jay are ending their 15-year-long relationship. Once considered a fairy-tale marriage by fans, the news of their alleged divorce has come as a shock to many.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij filed for divorce a few months ago and have been living separately for quite some time now.

The source told HT, "Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers were signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided.

The report further states that trouble in their happily married life began due to Mahhi's trust issues with Jay.

Their last spotting together

Mahhi and Jay were last seen together publicly at their daughter Tara's birthday party in August, which had a Labubu theme. The report also mentioned that Jay recently shared photos from a trip he took with only his daughters, while Mahhi moved into a new house with the kids two weeks ago.

On October 18, Jay posted a reel on Instagram with his daughter Tara, to which Mahhi commented.

In the reel, the father-daughter duo was seen bonding in Tokyo. Tara, along with her dad Jay, was at the famous Shibuya Crossing. The video was captioned, "Tokyo drift toh suna hoga, now see how father and daughter drift in Shibuya Crossing."

Reacting to the reel, Mahhi wrote, "Uska bow dekho, papa ke sath ghumna aur mummy ke sath ghumna proper bow." (Check her bow, there is a difference between how she is with her mom and dad)

To this, Jay replied, "@mahhivij mom ke saath itna nahi hasti jitna baap ke saath hasti hain." (She laughs more with her father).

When Mahhi Vij reacted to divorce rumours

Back in July, Mahhi Vij addressed the ongoing divorce rumours in a conversation with Hauterrfly. She said, "Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer's fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody's divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, 'Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai'. Then somebody else writes, 'Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai'. They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?"

She further added, "Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there will be drama, that it'll escalate into a major issue, and the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there's a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live."

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij tied the knot in 2011 and are proud parents to three children: daughter Tara, born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in in 2017.