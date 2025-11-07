Popular TV couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have been grabbing headlines over rumours of marital discord. Reports are rife that the two are living separately and have headed for divorce. Several media outlets have also claimed that their daughter Tara's custody has been finalised and that the couple are staying apart.

However, Mahhi Vij has slammed these reports and threatened to take legal action against media outlets for spreading fake divorce rumours. Amid the ongoing drama, Mahhi has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after suffering from a high fever and severe weakness.

On Thursday, Mahhi's team shared a health update on Instagram, revealing that doctors are currently conducting several tests. They also posted a picture of Mahhi resting on a hospital bed.

Sharing the update, the caption of the Instagram post read, "@mahhivij has been admitted to the hospital right now owing to a high fever. We could not reach her for more updates, but her publicist Avantika Sinha confirms the news, saying, "Yes, she has a high fever and extreme weakness and has just been admitted to the hospital. The doctor will run tests now. Nothing beyond this can be confirmed just yet. She is stable."

Earlier, Mahhi had shared Instagram Stories about battling a viral infection. In one of her posts, she was seen taking several medicines and also penned a note expressing gratitude towards her family for supporting her during this difficult time.

However, Jay wasn't seen at the hospital where Mahhi is admitted, and fans were quick to point out how Mahhi did not mention talking about Jay at all.

Apart from the divorce buzz, reports also claimed that Mahhi took Rs 5 crore from Jay as alimony. Recently, in her new vlog, Mahhi addressed the speculation and reacted to the claims about receiving crores in alimony after their alleged divorce.

She said, "I read somewhere that I have signed the divorce papers, please show me the papers. Until we say something ourselves, you have no right to interfere in our personal lives and personal space. I know we are public figures, but we will tell you only what we want to. I have a sick mother at home and three kids, out of which two understand what's happening. I even got a message from Khushi saying, 'Mumma, what the hell is this? Why are they interfering in our personal life?' Even the kids are being questioned in school."

"Until you hear it from me, please don't believe anything. Please respect our privacy, that of our kids and parents as well. It's a request, please leave us alone. If we think we need to tell you something, we will. Jay is my family and will always be my family. He is a wonderful father to my child and a wonderful human being," she added.

About Mahi and Jay

Mahhi and Jay first met at a common friend's party and instantly connected. After dating for a few years, the two tied the knot in 2010 in an intimate ceremony. The couple are parents to three children: their biological daughter Tara and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.