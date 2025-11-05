Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. The auspicious occasion is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month (Kartik Purnima) every year. The day celebrates Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of peace, equality, and tolerance. On this day, devotees visit Gurudwaras, offer prayers, and participate in celebrations that continue till night. The special prasad (offering) is also served today, known as Kada Prasad, which is made of besan (flour), ghee and sugar.

This year, several Bollywood and TV celebrities visited Gurudwaras in Mumbai to seek blessings.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary reveal their daughter's face

Popular TV couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary publicly introduced their daughter Ikleen on Gurpurab. The couple visited a Gurudwara in Mumbai on Wednesday, where they posed for paparazzi. The couple allowed paps to capture thier daughter. Their daughter Ikleen was seen smiling and waving at the paparazzi. She even gave flying kisses to the media.

Yuvika looked radiant in a red traditional outfit, while Prince and little Ikleen twinned in white. Their daughter was seen smiling and waving at the paparazzi as the couple proudly introduced her to the world.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wears sunglasses for her visit to Gurudwara; trolled

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted visiting a Gurudwara along with her security staff. She wore a parrot-green salwar suit adorned with golden embroidery and paired it with a double-shaded chiffon dupatta. Kareena covered her head with the dupatta as a mark of respect and greeted fans before entering the premises. However, she faced massive trolling online for wearing sunglasses inside the Gurudwara; many called it disrespectful.

A user wrote, "Why were sunglasses ️ allowed in the Gurudawa. Can't Kareena have respect for religious places.."

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia with son Guriq

Actor Angad Bedi, along with his wife, Neha Dhupia and their four-year-old son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, also visited the Gurudwara. A video of the picture-perfect family seeking blessings has since gone viral on social media.

Sunita Ahuja spotted at the Gurudwara, sans Govinda

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, was also spotted outside the Gurudwara. She wore a beige salwar suit and covered her head with a dupatta, greeting paparazzi and wishing them on the auspicious occasion. Govinda, however, did not accompany her.

Recently, Sunita and Govinda have been making headlines due to reports of marital discord. During her appearance on Paras Chhabra's podcast, Sunita alleged that Govinda is rumoured to be dating a Marathi actress. She further claimed that the actor doesn't give her money and spends lakhs on pujas and rituals, and often gives money to priests. Sunita expressed that people should perform pujas themselves instead of relying entirely on pandits.

Following her statements, Govinda issued an apology to their family priest and shared a video clarifying his stance. In the video, the actor disagreed with Sunita's remarks and said he has blind faith in his panditji.

Other celebrities seek blessings

Television actor Anita Hassanandani and Maheep Kapoor were also seen offering prayers in the morning. Karan Singh Grover visited the Gurudwara with his daughter Devi and later shared glimpses from their visit on social media.

Hansika Motwani was spotted in a bright yellow suit as she offered prayers at the Gurudwara. The actor's solo appearance, without her husband Sohail Khaturiya, further fuelled ongoing divorce rumours.

Comedian Bharti Singh, who is expecting her second child, was also seen visiting the Gurudwara with her son Gola. The mother-son duo sought blessings on the auspicious occasion and happily greeted the paparazzi.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were also spotted seeking blessings at the Gurudwara. Rakul looked beautiful in a bright red suit, while Jackky kept it simple in a white shirt and denims.