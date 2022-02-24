Mahesh Manjrekar has run into legal with his latest film - Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha. The case has been filed against the actor-filmmaker over the objectionable portrayal of minors. There have been accusations of minors being shown in obscene scenes too. Producer Narendra, Shreyans Hirawat, and NH Studioz have also been mentioned in the complaint.

The case

A Bollywood Hungama report states that a case has been filed by the President of the NGO Bharatiya Stree Shakti, Seema Deshpande under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 292, 34, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Section 14 and Sections 67, 67B of the IT Act. It adds that the case has been filed for showing minors engaging in sexual acts, vulgar dialogues and violence involving minors in the film.

Mahesh Manjrekar is yet to make an official statement on the same. However, the report has stated that Mahesh's lawyer has said that the film was passed by CBFC under with relevant certification and would co-operate in the investigation. No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is underway.

Manjrekar's battle with cancer

In 2021, Manjrekar underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with the deadly disease during the shoot of Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma starrer - Antim: The Final Truth. "During 'Antim', I was diagnosed with cancer, I shot the last portions when I had cancer and was taking chemotherapy," Manjrekar had said in an interview.