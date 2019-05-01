Mahesh Bhatt has finally reacted to Kangana Ranaut and her sister/spokesperson Rangoli Chandel for their unpleasant remarks on the Bhatt family.

Addressing Kangana as "bachchi (kid)", Mahesh said that it is against his nature and upbringing to comment anything negative about people he considers his children.

"She (Kangana) is a bachchi. She started her journey with us. Just because her relative (Rangoli) is attacking me, I won't comment," Bhatt told IANS.

"Our upbringing and culture teach us that we should not raise a finger on our children. So saying anything against our children won't be possible. My upbringing stops me to do so... Till I die, I will never ever say anything against our child because it is against my upbringing, it is against my nature," he added.

Kangana had made her Bollywood debut Gangster that was directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt. However, Rangoli had claimed that the big break was given to Kangana by Anurag and not Mahesh. She had even accused the film-maker of throwing "chappal" at her on a film set.

"Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers' production house. please note that he doesn't own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called 'Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office. But later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn't allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night, and she was just 19years old," Rangoli had said in a series of tweets after Alia's mother Soni Razdan had slammed Kangana on Twitter.

Later, Soni had deleted her tweet and refused to make any comment on this controversy. Even Alia made no remark against Kangana or Rangoli and said that she would like to keep herself out of such negative issues and focus on her work.