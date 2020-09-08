Such strained are the equation between Mahesh Bhatt and son Rahul Bhatt, that many of us don't even know that Mahesh has four children. Every time one talks about Mahesh Bhatt's children, we are only reminded of – Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt but never about his only son – Rahul. Apart from his stint in Bigg Boss and connections with 26/11 attack mastermind David Headley, Rahul Bhatt also made news for his explosive interviews against Bhatt.

When it comes to talking about his equation with his father, Mahesh Bhatt; Rahul Bhatt has always maintained that the duo never had a warm equation. Rahul has even said that had he received a fatherly love from Mahesh, which he deserved, he would have never gotten in touch with Headley. "My father Mahesh Bhatt never treated me like his own child. It's the raw uncut truth about my relationship with my father. Perhaps if Mr Mahesh Bhatt had been a father to me I wouldn't have got into the friendship with Headley. My childhood insecurities, the lack of a father-figure in my growing years were lacunas in my life that Mr Headley used to win over my confidence. I was vulnerable. I had no father to guide me in my growing years," Rahul had told TOI.

He had further said, "I maintain my father was always been indifferent to me. He has always treated me like a bastard. I felt like Andy Garcia in The Godfather 3."

However, he also added that he had not become bitter by all the experiences he had had. In fact, those experiences were the ones, which made him stronger. He said in the same interview, "I am not a bitter person. I think I am 'better' person because of Mr Bhatt's treatment. I believe what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. I grew up with these feelings of anger and resentment which could've easily be harnessed by Mr Headley. That's what bothers me. I think I escaped miraculously from real damage."