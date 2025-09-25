Alia Bhatt had issued a stern warning to paparazzi and netizens for sharing and forwarding a video of her under-construction home on social media. The video had been taken without permission and soon went viral on social media over its grandeur and opulence. Alia had then called it an "invasion of privacy" and reacted strongly to take down the video.

Mahesh Bhatt was recently asked to comment on the entire matter and celebs losing their right to privacy amid constant limelight. Not the one to mince his words, the filmmaker said that intrusion is now being legitimized. He added that a goldfish can never have a hiding place.

"Let's face the fact that a goldfish has no hiding place. We are living in bizarre times, and the walls have crumbled. Invasive journalism is now legitimized. You have everything that is happening to people being covered. You can keep on complaining and keep on talking about the values of privacy, but that's the ideal world that was; now it's a different time," Bhatt told NDTV.

Mahesh Bhatt further said that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor personally went up to the people and told them not to take videos of their home. He added that as Raha's parents, they are concerned about the safety and well-being of their family. Raha Kapoor's grandfather further added that Alia has been very cautious about the whole thing and even folds hands in front of paps to not take such videos and pictures.

"Somebody wants it. There is a demand, and somebody is there to supply it. How do you control that? But I think the parents are very very, very intelligently handling the situation and Alia, particularly, is very careful and very cautious. Repeatedly, with folded hands, they request the paparazzi, and I must say that the paparazzi have been... though it's their source of income. They live for every click they take. They stand in the rain, they stand in heat, winter, and they have to somehow go back with something, or they will lose their jobs. So, where do you stop it?" he further asked.

Riddhima Sahni had recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, has a whole floor to herself in the couple's new home. She added that even she and Samara have their rooms on Neetu's floor.