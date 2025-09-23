Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to move into their new six-storey luxurious home in Mumbai soon. The grand mansion located in Bandra's upscale Pali Hill is said to be around Rs 250 crore. Ranbir and Alia had been overseeing the construction work when Raha was yet to be born. Riddhima Sahni, Ranbir's sister, has now revealed that Neetu Kapoor also has a whole floor to herself in the building.

Ranbir - Alia's new home

It all began when Farah Khan visited Riddhima Sahni's home for her YouTube channel. The ladies got talking and Farah asked her, "Mumbai mein jo tum logon ka ghar ban raha hai, aapke liye ek floor rakha hai ki nahi?" (Do you have a floor for yourself in the Mumbai home that's been constructed)

Riddhima revealed that Neetu Kapoor gets a whole floor in the newly built property. The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives actress added that she and her daughter, Samara, have their individual rooms on Neetu Kapoor's floor. She also mentioned that since Neetu wants to keep them close, their rooms are on her floor.

Neetu Kapoor gets whole floor

"I have a room there. I am going to be on my mother's floor. So, there's one room for me and Bharat, and one for Samara too. My mom wants to keep us close," Sahni confessed. This comes barely a few days after Alia Bhatt had slammed paparazzi for giving an unauthorised tour of her home to the world without their knowledge or consent.

Alia on invasion of privacy

Alia strongly condemned it and called it an "invasion of privacy". "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online," she wrote on social media.

"A video of our home - still under construction - has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not 'content' - it's a violation. It should never be normalised," she added. Alia Bhatt then gave a stern warning to everyone to take down the videos and others to stop sharing it.