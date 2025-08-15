Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was heading for her paddleball class in Mumbai on Thursday, August 14. Alia, who is known for her calm demeanour, lost her cool and snapped at paparazzi for crossing boundaries while filming her.

It so happened that Alia was rushing for her paddleball class when paps thronged her and entered the building's private premises. She told them to step aside, firmly stating that they weren't allowed inside.

Several photos and videos from the incident have since gone viral on social media.

In the viral clips, Alia seems irritated; she addresses them directly, "Gate ke andar mat aaye. Aapka building nahi hai. Please bahar jao. Please bahar jao. Abhi aap jaaiye. Aapka building nahi hai... aap nahi aa sakte hai andar," she said firmly.

However, paps did not leave immediately. Alia repeated herself in a sharper tone, "Aap sunn nahi rahe ho. Aap bahar jao." She even pointed towards the gate, adding, "Aap bahar nahi gaye ho."

Despite repeated requests, the photographers stayed, and eventually Alia shut the gate and walked inside.

Netizens werent happy with the way Alia treated the paps, and they took to the comment section and slammed her for being rude.

A user mentioned, "New Jaya Bachchan."

Another wrote, "What's the attitude for?"

Another video shows Alia engrossed in a paddleball game, hitting shots with focus. When her opponent hit the ball out of the court, Alia, in disbelief, exclaimed, "What the f**k just happened?"

Alia Bhatt watched War 2

Earlier today, Alia was also spotted with her mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, after they watched Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's War 2 in theatres.

Work Front

Alia will next be seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol. The film is part of YRF's coveted spy universe and is slated for a 2026 release.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline, alongside actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.