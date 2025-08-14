Moviegoers are in for a treat as War 2 has hit the theaters, clashing at the box office with Rajinikanth's Coolie. YRF's latest spy-universe installment stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in a high-octane action thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film has opened to mixed reviews, with many praising its star power but criticizing its predictable storyline and underwhelming VFX. Despite that, War 2 is expected to draw massive crowds this Independence Day.

For weeks, rumors were rife that makers had a big surprise in store. Many fans speculated that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan might make cameo appearances. However, that's not the case. Instead, the post-credits scene delivers a subtle announcement for Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.

Spoilers ahead!



The scene offers a sneak peek at Bobby Deol's character from YRF's upcoming spy thriller Alpha. In the now-viral clip, Bobby is seen stamping the agency's logo onto the hand of a young girl, sparking speculation that the child could be a young version of Alia Bhatt's character.

Reports suggest Bobby will play the primary antagonist in Alpha, fueling theories that he may train Alia's character before the two ultimately face off. The moment has set the internet abuzz, further stoking anticipation for Alpha and expanding the YRF Spy Universe in thrilling new directions.

With Bobby Deol now part of the spy universe, fans are waiting with bated breath for the film's release.

Sharvari, who stars in YRF's first female spy film, Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt, expressed her excitement. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Feeling toooo tooo tooooo overwhelmed & proud to be a part of this incredible cinematic universe! YRF Spy universe is jussssst (fire and rocket emojis) AAAAAHHHHH!!!! (teary eyed, fingers crossed, and nazar amulet emojis)"

Sharvari also highlighted Bobby Deol's presence in the scene, praising his performance and introduction to Alpha. She wrote, "Whoooaaaa @iambobbydeol sirrrr!!! Your screen presence is just (firecracker emoji) What an introduction to you & Alpha in War 2!!"

Take a look at the clips below: