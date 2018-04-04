After driving the audience crazy with the first two songs, the makers of Bharat Ane Nenu are ready to thrill Mahesh Babu fans with one more number from the Telugu film. Yes, the third track titled Vachaadayyo Saami from the album will be unveiled, Thursday, April 5.

"Next up is Vachaadayyo Saami. Enjoy #BharatAneNenu." The song will be released at 5 pm directly online YouTube. The buzz says that it is a mass number, composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The newly-released poster shows Mahesh Babu wearing a white shirt and dhoti.

The first song, This is Me, is sung by David Simon for which Ramajogayya Shastry has penned the lyrics. Bollywood filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar lent his voice for the second song, I Don't Know, which hit the internet with a bang Sunday, April 1.

The complete album from Bharat Ane Nenu, which has Kiara Advani in the female lead, will be launched, Saturday, April 7. As per the buzz, Jr NTR will be the special guest at the pre-release event, which will be held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

"When Mahesh Babu called Jr NTR and personally invited him for this event, the latter agreed almost immediately," Deccan Chronicle quotes a source close to the actor as saying.

Jr NTR was quite surprised to get the invitation. "The two actors are not in regular touch, but both greet each other during festivals or at functions. This comes as a big surprise and everyone is waiting for it," the source adds.

With two weeks for the film's release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create positive vibes around Bharat Ane Nenu. The Telugu flick, directed by Koratala Siva, will hit the screens on April 27.