Is Mahesh Babu is being targeted by a section of media by badmouthing Sarkaru Vaari Paata? Are there attempts to show his latest movie as a flop by underreporting the collection of the flick? These are the questions that are cropping up in the minds of the general audience.

Not Fans, But...

There are allegations from fans that certain media houses backed by political parties have been badmouthing Sarkaru Vaari Paata and underreporting the collection of the film. Initially, many thought that the movie might have been targeted by a section of fans of other actors. However, now speculations are rife that the Telugu flick is being targeted by some at a larger level.

The speculations get credence after noted journalist tweeted a post on similar lines. "Efforts are fully on to undermine and show #SVP as a flop by certain media sections that are supported by a political party because of obvious reasons! Right from the day premieres started in USA to even today! Gastric trouble!! #SarkaruVaariPaata, [sic]" Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted.

Rs 200 Crore & Counting

Nonetheless, it has not impacted the collection of the movie as it has reportedly amassed over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. The makers have announced the news through a poster. The movie has done well in Andhra and Telangana.

Also, it has been received well by the fans in the US. It has grossed close to Rs 20 crore

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released worldwide on May 12. The film is funded by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Parasuram of Geeta Govindam fame. It is a message-oriented movie, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, has been appreciated for the Tollywood Prince's brilliant performance, decent storyline, action and cinematography.