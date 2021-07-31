Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated for its grand release during Sankranthi 2022. The makers of the upcoming movie released the first look poster featuring Mahesh Babu in a stylish avatar. Along with the poster, the makers announce the official release date of the mass entertainer.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata shared the actor's first look from the film, which they tagged as "Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Notice." Actor Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter to write, "Taking off on this whole new journey of action and entertainment! Join us this Sankranthi".

Sarkaru Vaari Paata first look poster and release date

The first look poster shared by Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers has now become viral, as it features Mahesh Babu in a sleek and stylish avatar. He is seen sitting in a red car, which has been destroyed in the front and the rear parts. This hints at the action sequences from the upcoming entertainer.

Also, the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated for its release on January 13, 2022. The movie is to stand as a strong competition with the other biggies- PSPKRana movie, Radhe Shyam, and others that are slated for huge releases during Sankranthi 2022.

Other details

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram Petla. Keerthy Suresh is roped into romance Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Music director SS Thaman is in charge to score the tunes for this upcoming entertainer.

The film is jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment banners.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming movies

On the other hand, it is reported that Mahesh Babu is to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas for his next movie venture.