Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on its study tour to Hyderabad, on Wednesday ran into leading Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad.

Tharoor, alongwith MP Jaya Galla of TDP ran into Mahesh Babu at the hotel. Jaya Galla is the actor's brother-in-law. He had a chat with Mahesh Babu who was there for the shooting of his upcoming film "Sarkaru Vaari Paata".

"What a delightful personality," tweeted Tharoor after the meeting with the actor.

"Talking to MaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh shows you why no one in Hyderabad refers to him without the honorific 'Superstar'! He had just finished knocking out the villain in his next production when we had a chat behind the scenes," wrote Tharoor who posted a video of the meeting.

The film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' stars Keerthy Suresh and Parasuram Petla is the director. It is set to hit theatres for Sankranthi on January 13, 2022.

The movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. R Madhi is the cinematographer, Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director for the venture.