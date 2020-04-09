Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas, who is basking in on the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, are said to have kept aside their differences to team up for the third time.

Trivikram Srinivas first teamed up with Mahesh Babu 2005 Telugu movie Athadu, which was a big hit at the box office. Five years later, the actor and director joined hands for the 2010 film Khaleja, which bombed at the box office. It has been 10 years since the two have worked together and their fans have eagerly been waiting for them to come together for a film again.

It was reported that the two did not collaborate due to some differences. Adding to their enmity was the clash between Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvuru and Trivikram's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released during Sankranthi 2020. A lot was spoken and written about the fight between the two behind the scene over avoiding this clash, but they had not been tight-lipped about it.

Months after their release, now we hear that Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas are in touch again. The two worked on a commercial advertisement together in 2019. Ever since they have been in touch over the phone. Now, two are set to join hands, after common friends urged them to work on a film.

Sources from the industry say that these close friends want to put an end to the distance that has crept up between them. "Both Trivikram and Mahesh have agreed to work on a film. If everything goes well, Trivikram may work with Mahesh after he completes the film with Jr NTR," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

However, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are happy with the responses for Sarileru Neekevvuru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, respectively. Several speculations were made about their upcoming films. But both the director and actor are yet to make an official announcement about them.