Superstar Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Virat Kohli and many other celebs salute the brave personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion of the 88th anniversary on October 8.

The Indian Air Force, which is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces, was officially established on October 8, 1932. This Thursday marks the 88th anniversary. The IAF team tweeted, "Indian Air Force extends heartfelt greetings to the Air Warriors, Veterans & their families on the occasion of 88th anniversary of IAF. Glimpses of the #AFDay parade 2020. #AFDay2020 #AirForceDay."

Many people including several celebs took to their Twitter account to wish the Indian Air Force personnel on the occasion of the 88th anniversary. Here are some celebrities' messages to the IAF.

Mahesh Babu: Saluting our brave IAF Personnel on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day. We owe our peace and freedom to all the soldiers safeguarding our national security. #IndianAirForceDay

Suriya Sivakumar: I salute the Air Warriors, Veterans and Families of the #IndianAirForce My gratitude to IAF fraternity for the valour and selfless service to our nation in securing our skies and assisting in times of disaster. Best wishes 'Touch the Sky with Glory' @IAF_MCC #IndianAirforceDay

Virat Kohli: We salute our #IndianAirForce heroes, who protect and serve our nation selflessly. We will always be indebted to your sacrifices. Folded hands #AFDay2020

Actor Karthi: Having had the fortune to meet some of the most intelligent and valiant officers of the #IndianAirForce, I salute their commitment and Patriotism with immense respect. Jai Hind!

Rakul Preet Singh: I salute the brave warriors and personnel of the Indian Air Force. We will be forever grateful for your sacrifices and service Folded hands #IndianAirForceDay

Sadhguru: @IAF_MCC - a symbol of commitment, courage & humanity, you have always placed the wellbeing of Bharath above your own. The Nation is proud of your services & your global standing among the Best. Congratulations & Best Wishes. –Sg #AirForceDay

Suresh Raina: Celebrating 88th anniversary of Indian Air Force day today, salute to all the brave heroes who fight for our country. You make us proud, sending you my best wishes & good health. Stand tall & fly high. AirplaneFolded hands #JaiHind #IndianAirForceDay

Sai Dharam Tej: Celebrating the air stream of the Indian military, the Indian Air Force, on the occasion of #IndianAirForceDay. Thank you to the brave officers of the Indian Air Force for defending the Indian airspace and the nation. We are proud of you. JAI HIND