A strange buzz is doing rounds about the next movie of Sukumar and Mahesh Babu, who has gone to work with Vamsi Paidipally for his 25th film titled Maharshi. Mahesh 26 is set to be a historical movie.

It is known that Sukumar and Mahesh Babu first teamed up for psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine, which was a critically acclaimed film but bombed at the box office. The director and actor are coming back together after five years and there is a lot of hype and curiosity surrounding their next combo film.

Ever since Sukumar announced this project, a lot has been speculated about the actress opposite Mahesh Babu, other cast and crew, story and shooting of the movie. Since the film is still in the pre-production stage, the makers are yet to make official announcements about all those things.

The latest buzz in the industry is that Sukumar and Mahesh Babu's second combo movie is going to be a periodic drama which runs in the post-Independence time zone. If this turns out to be true, it will be the first historical drama for Mahesh Babu. This piece of information is creating ripples in the social media and it has also increased viewers' curiosity and expectations about the film.

Mahesh 26 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, which earlier bankrolled Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu, which has become a blockbuster success at the box office. The superstar is currently shooting for Maharshiu and after wrapping it up, he will take up Sukumar's project. Its regular shoot is expected to commence from March 2019.