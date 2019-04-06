After portraying the young Chief Minister in the movie Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu is coming up with the movie titled 'Maharshi'.

Being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. Actor Allari Naresh is to be seen in a significant role too.

Maharshi is expected to be a family entertainer. Maharshi is slated for its release on May 9th. The makers initially had plans to release Maharshi on 5th May, but the release date has been pushed to 9th now.

The makers of Maharshi had an announcement made yesterday. As it is Telugu new year Ugadi today, the makers seem to have planned to unveil Maharshi teaser. The teaser of this upcoming movie Maharshi is all set to be unveiled in a while. Director Vamshi had Tweeted earlier regarding the same.

"#JoinRishi tomorrow at 9:09 a.m... Join The Journey of our Superstar @urstrulyMahesh as RISHI tomorrow... This Ugadi will be much more special with the teaser of #Maharshi. #MaharshiTeaserOnApril6th @hegdepooja @allarinaresh @ThisIsDSP @KUMohanan1", Tweeted Vamshi Paidipalli.

The fans seem super excited to have a glance at Maharshi Teaser.