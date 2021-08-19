The trailer of Telugu actor Sudheer Babu's upcoming film 'Sridevi Soda Centre' was launched on Thursday. Renowned Telugu actor Mahesh Babu unveiled the trailer.

The trailer shows glimpses of entertaining action and romance. It seems like Sudheer's character is a man who fights for his love for the film's leading lady Anandhi's character.

Mahesh Babu shared the trailer and wrote: "Here's the trailer of #SrideviSodaCenter Absolutely enjoyed it! Looking forward to its release in the cinemas. Good luck to @isudheerbabu and the entire team!"

After Mahesh released the trailer, Sudheer took to his social media accounts and wrote: "Presenting the #SSCTrailer.Thanking Superstar @urstrulyMahesh for the launch @70mmEntertains #SrideviSodaCenter #SrideviSodaCenterOn27thAug #BiggestReleaseAfter2ndWave (sic). "

Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film is set for a theatrical release on August 27. Sridevi Soda Center​ features Sudheer Babu and Anandhi in lead roles, with music by Mani Sharma. Produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under 70mm Entertainments, the film will be released on August 27.

Sudheer plays Suri Babu who is a happy-go-lucky guy in his village and falls in love with Sridevi played by Anandhi but they come from different communities which poses major hurdle to their love and he ends up in jail.

"Sridevi Ki Pelli Chesestara?" says Sudheer in the trailer which hints that his love wasn't a smooth ride. Naresh in the role of heroine's father presents as a sensitive person who gives high importance to his community.