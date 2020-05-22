Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has said that the governments are slowly opening up various activities. But the actor urged his fans to it a point to wear a mask every time they step out.

After the over 50-day lockdown, the Centre and State governments have been making available various facility one by one. With the Coronavirus cases are still on the rise, there are chance are high on this pandemic for a wild spread, if the guide lines set up by the governments are not followed.

Hence Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account on Friday to caution his followers. The superstar tweeted, "We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that's least we can do to protect ourselves and others."

Mahesh Babu said that wearing the masks is the need of the house and he is getting used to it. He added, "It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It's cool to be masked. I am. Are you?"

One the work front, Mahesh Babu is basking in on the success of Sarileru Neekevvuru, which hit the screens as Sankranti treat. Four months passed after its release, the actor is yet to announce his next movie. It is rumoured that he would team up with directors like Parasuram, Trivikram Srinivas, Vamshi Paidipally and SS Rajamouli. But he is yet to reveal whose project he will take up first.

Mahesh Babu has self quarantined at his residence and he spending some quality time with his family members. The film industry has come stand still with the lockdown stalling all movie shoots and release. The governments are slowly opening up filmy activities one by one. Once they give permission for the shooting, the actor is expected to announce his next project.