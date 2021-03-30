Tollywood's top hero Mahesh Babu is known for his charming looks in his movies. But, there is another side of him, which he keeps in a low key -- his generosity and philanthropy. It is to be noted that Mahesh Babu is a philanthropist who shares a good amount of his income to charity to help people.

Mahesh Babu, who doesn't publicize his charity works, recently saved a kid named T. Supritha. The girl was diagnosed with VSD and RVD Stenosis + Sub Aortic Membrane and underwent complex heart surgery, as stated by Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar in her social media page.

Suprita was given financial aid by Mahesh Babu for her heart treatment. It is also reported that Mahesh Babu had collaborated with Andhra Hospitals and contacted the medical team to take care of the kid with extra care.

Namrata Shirodkar's post on Instagram

Now that the heart surgery is done, Namrata Shirodkar took to her social media page to express her happiness over the kid's recovery.

"This little baby is T. Supritha, who was diagnosed with VSD and RVD Stenosis + Sub Aortic Membrane and underwent a complex heart surgery. She has recovered well and was discharged yesterday Forever grateful to the experts of Andhrahospitals for their expertise, dedication and professional care #MBForSavingHearts", wrote Namrata, sharing a picture of the kid with her parents.

Mahesh Babu's financial help to save kids

Mahesh Babu has often arranged money to help kids with heart problems, with financial support from UK-based Healing Little Hearts (HLH). It is to be noted that Mahesh Babu has helped more than 1,000 children by collaborating with Andhra Hospitals. These 1,000 (or more) children belong to different ages suffering from a wide spectrum of heart ailments who got treated free of cost.

Apart from this, Mahesh Babu had earlier adopted two villages in 2016 -- Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh and Siddhapuram in Telangana. He undertook welfare programs in these villages and is known to have changed the living situations of the people there.

Well, it is so heartwarming to see a star of his stature help the people in need. This way, the celebrities could give back something to society.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming movies

Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie in which National Award winner Keerthy Suresh is the female lead. Being titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, this movie is helmed by Parasuram.