The buzz in the media is that superstar Mahesh Babu is likely to replace mega power star Ram Charan in megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Acharya, which is directed by Koratala Siva.

After the release of Sye Raa, Koratala Siva reportedly narrated the script of his upcoming project Acharya to Chiranjeevi, who was said to be awestruck by it. The megastar not only agreed to play the lead role but also suggest the name of his son Ram Charan for a crucial role, which has the screen presence of 30 minutes in the movie. Even Cherry was said to have given his consent for the film.

But Ram Charan is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's upcoming project RRR, which is set for Sankranti 2021 release. With the delay in its release, Koratala Siva and Chiranjeevi are now said to have changed their minds. The director-actor duo is now looking for an actor, who is equally popular to Cherry.

Koratala Siva shares a close bonding with Mahesh Babu, who is yet to announce his next film after the release of Sarileru Neekevvuru. It is rumoured that the director is considering on roping in Prince to replace Ram Charan. If everything goes as per his plans, the superstar will team up with Chiranjeevi for the first time in his career.

It is rumoured that Mahesh Babu will be seen shaking with Chiranjeevi in a song of Acharya. He is also seen in a solo song in the film. Koratala Siva is said to be narrating its script to him once he returns to Hyderabad from Mumbai. If he accepts the offer, the makers of the movie are said to be ready to pay him Rs 35-40 crores as his remuneration for the 30-minute-long role.

The buzz is that Acharya is touted to be a social drama with all the mass entertainer elements. The film, which is now being shoot in Hyderabad, is jointly produced by Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company. August 14 and October 2 are the two dates considered for its theatrical release.