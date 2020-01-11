Mahesh Babu, who was brought up in Chennai, has stated that he is willing to work with Vijay. Yes, the Tollywood's Prince, whose latest movie Sarileru Neekvvaru has hit the screens on 11 January, has no qualms to share screen space with Thalapathy if they come across a good script.

During the promotional interview of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu asked whether he was interested to work with Vijay. The Telugu star said, "It will be an amazing project if it comes true. Then the director is very important, to get stars together to do a film," he claims, "but something like that happens, why not. It's just excitment."

In the same interview, Mahesh Babu said that he was willing to work in a Tamil film. "I am waiting to get calls from Shankar sir and Mani Ratnam sir. Let's whenever it happens, it happens."

Mahesh Babu made his debut in Tamil with AR Murugadoss' Spyder. Unfortunately, the movie bombed at the box office and .

Most memorable release of your: Sarileru Neekvvaru

One habit of your which you want your children inherit: Disciple

Favourite food: home food.

Favourite co-stars: All my heroines.

Favourite hero: Rajini sir

Favourite hero in Telugu: My father is always my inspiration. Other than that Chiranjeevi gaaru.

Favourite director: Raju Hirani

Tamil director: Shankar sir

Favourite Tamil film: Nayagan, every three and four months, I go and see the film. Its a classic, according to me.

An actor who comes to your mind when you hear following words:

Dance: Chiranjeevi

Favourite holiday spot: Switzerland

What will be your name of autobiography: Mahesh Babu

Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, has opened to fairly positive reviews. The movie has got a flying start at the worldwide box office.