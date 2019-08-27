Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is busy with the shooting of his 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru, says that he fears about everything related to his films and this keeps him on his toes, when it comes to his successful career.

Mahesh Babu is one of the sought after actors in the industry and his popularity is not just restricted to pan India but is spread across the globe. He has been in business for a good long time and a proof of it is his blockbuster films minting big on Box Office.

Here's what keeps the actor going as he opens up on it and shares, "It's the fear of everything, every film of yours is new that's the beauty about films I feel and what you have done before nobody cares it's done and over with. Now, something new is happening and all the focus is there, all the attention is there and you have to succeed again so that's the beauty about our work I feel."

Superstar Mahesh Babu is a show stealer and his fans, globally believe that with his charming personality and successes, he is the star they are rooting for! He has a huge fan base not just down South but nationally and internationally, beyond borders.

Mahesh Babu's box office collection in the past has proven that he is the most bankable actor who has given phenomenal box office records and has been in the industry since a long time. His films are not only appreciated in metropolitan cities but is appreciated in Punjab region as well, which makes his appeal larger and bigger!

Superstar Mahesh Babu's fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally, carving a niche for himself. The actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film across India, as his films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also in Punjab.

Mahesh Babu's 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020 and the fans are looking forward to watching the star on the big screen.