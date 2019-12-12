Superstar Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh, Nikhil Siddhartha, Anil Ravipudi and many other Telugu celebs are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, which died at 80 this afternoon.

Gollapudi Maruthi Rao was reportedly suffering from some age-related ailments. The 80-year-old actor was recently admitted to Lifeline Hospital in T Nagar in Chennai. He breathed his last at 12.00 am, while undergoing treatment at the Hospital. The news about his sudden demise spread like wild fire with many people in the film industry expressing their shock.

Born in 1939, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao attended Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. He started his career as theatre artiste and he entered the Telugu film industry with Chiranjeevi's 1982 film Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya. Later, he acted in over 250 films. He essayed innumerable roles and Kallu, Samasaram Oka Chadarangam, and Challenge are some films, which have his most memorable roles.

Gollapudi Maruthi Rao also contributed a lot to the literature world as he wrote several books, novels and plays. He was honoured with several awards, including state awards for his literary works such as Rendu Rellu Aaru, Patita, Karuninchani Devatalu and Mahanatudu. His sudden death has created an irreplaceable vied in the film and literary fields.

Several celebs took to their Twitter pages to express their shock and sadness over Gollapudi Maruthi Rao's death and offer condolences to bereaved family, friends and fans. Some of them even shared some of his rare and unseen pictures. Scroll down to see their comments.

Mahesh Babu: Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #GollapudiMaruthiRao garu. His contribution to the TFI remains unparalleled. We have lost a gem. Heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones. Rest in peace Sir

Nani: Gollapudi Maruthi Rao gaaru, one of my favourites. The way he spoke and the way he acted always felt so familiar and family like. You will always be remembered sir.

Allari Naresh: A huge loss to the film industry, one of my most favourite actors who was legendary in everything he did from writing to acting. Your presence will be missed by all of us sir. #gollapudimaruthirao

Nikhil Siddhartha: Worked as an actor come Assistant director with Sir on a small movie before Happy Days.. the guidance and advice he gave me then is still with me... Rest in Peace sir.. you are always immortal and with us in the form of your brilliant movies Gollapudi Maruti Rao garu

Manchu Manoj: Shocked to hear about the demise of versatile actor and writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao garu. Your works are always the reference points to many aspiring writers sir. Your contribution to TFI is unforgettable. Rest in peace #gollapudimaruthirao#RIPGollapudiMaruthiRao

Sudheer Babu: Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Gollapudi Maruthi Rao Garu ... An ideal example of a versatile artist. My prayers for his soul. #RIPGollapudiMaruthiRao

Anil Ravipudi: ఆయన రచన.... ఆయన నటన.... ఎప్పటికీ మరువలేము..... గొల్లపూడి మారుతి రావు గారి ఆత్మ కి శాంతి కలగాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను

Kona Venkat: ఉత్తమ కథా రచయితగా, స్క్రీన్ప్ ప్లే రచయిత గా, మాటల రచయిత గా , నటుడిగా, అన్ని విభాగాల్లో మేటి అనిపించుకుని, నంది అవార్డ్స్ దక్కించుకున్న గొప్ప ఆదర్శ మూర్తి "గొల్లపూడి మారుతీ రావు " గారి ఆత్మ కి శాంతి కలగాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "He was known for his inimitable style of dialogue delivery and power-packed phrases in his short stories, plays and essays, the multifaceted Gollapudi, has earned a space of pride in the literary and cultural fields."

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu stated, "As an actor and writer, his services were commendable. As a radio presenter, editor, commentator, author and actor, he was a man with multiple talents. Deep condolences to his family and fans."